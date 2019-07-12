Job fair geared to veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 70 employers set up tables at the Bank of Springfield Center for a job fair Friday morning. But, it wasn’t just any job fair. Part of the event focused solely on making sure those who served our nation have a smooth transition into civilian life.

Employers were looking to hire veterans from every background for all types of jobs ranging from corporate companies, like FedEx and Coca-Cola, to state agencies, like the Department of Corrections and State Police. The fair was a collaboration between the Department of Employment Security and the American Legion.

It’s the eighth year the agencies have teamed up for the event. Organizers also recognized companies with good track records of employing veterans from around the state. For some employers who were in the military themselves, the event is all about veterans helping veterans.

Leaders of the American Legion say they are working hard to make sure some of the veterans’ skills from the military easily transfer to civilian skills.

Employment security leaders say foot traffic was down compared to previous years since the unemployment rate is down, but a good number of veterans still came out to talk face-to-face with employers.