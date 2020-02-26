Jimmy John’s removes sprouts from menu after FDA warning

Closings
NATIONAL (WCIA) — If you like sprouts on your Jimmy John’s sandwich, you won’t be able to get them for the foreseeable future.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the restaurant chain a warning letter saying their sprouts and cucumbers were involved in five E. coli outbreaks in the last seven years. The letter also have the chain 15 days to respond to how they are going to fix the problem.

Jimmy John’s officials did not want to go on camera, but they released a statement saying:

Food safety is our top priority. We’ve removed sprouts from all Jimmy John’s restaurants until further notice. This removal was out of an abundance of caution and was not initiated by any known, immediate threat.

James North, Jimmy John’s President

