Jimmy John’s opens new location

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop located at 701 East Main Street is now open and ready to serve gourmet sandwiches.

“This will be our first store in Mahomet and our team is excited to serve Freaky Fast! Freaky Fresh! sandwiches to a new set of customers in the area,” said owner Patrick Wampler. “We’re also excited for our customers to try our new sandwiches.”

Wampler says he plans to hire around 30 to 40 employees. Anyone interested can apply on subjobsil.com or apply at the store and fill out an application.

Jimmy John’s was founded in 1983 in Charleston, Ill.