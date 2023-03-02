DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe presented Jim Taylor with a Decatur Citizen of the Year award on Wednesday’s Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce Award Ceremony.

The City of Decatur said that Taylor was recognized for his consistent behind-the-scenes work to make the community better, including the naming of Preston Jackson Park and honoring former State Rep. John Dunn for making the construction of the Decatur Civic Center possible.

“I just want to thank the Chamber and the Mayor for this award,” Taylor said. “We honor a lot of people after they have passed, but I think it’s important to also honor people who are still alive.”

Officials said Taylor is an active observer and participant in Decatur City Council meetings. He’s also a firm believer in “see something, say something” and that citizens should help their community be a better place.

