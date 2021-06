MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — After a recount process that took around 3 years, Jim Root will soon take over the position of Macon County Sheriff.

Root was sworn in to the role on Monday.

After a recount lasting about 3 years, Jim Root is sworn in as Macon County Sheriff #WCIA pic.twitter.com/U8zQnGY6iw — Renée Cooper (@ReneeEliCooper) June 21, 2021

Antonio Brown announced this month his intention to retire as Macon County Sheriff. He was elected sheriff by one vote and was sworn in to the role in 2019.

A recount appeared to give him more votes, but a judge’s ruling in May gave it to Jim Root by 16 votes.