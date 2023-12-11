CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A puzzling competition left people picking up the pieces at the Champaign Public Library on Sunday afternoon.

The second year of the Puzzle Race took one group 34 minutes to solve the 500-piece jigsaw for first place. Cameron White of the winning team said their strategy was giving each person a specific part of the puzzle to work on.

She said practicing before the race helped, too.

“We do puzzles, we play girls’ nights, so we do puzzles every now and again,” White said. “Although, the one girl just said she got a puzzle advent calendar. So apparently, she’s been doing it every single day for the past however-many days of December. So, we kind of had an unfair advantage there.”

Organizers said all ten teams of four people reserved their spots within 15 minutes of open registration. The race’s popularity encouraged them to make it a bi-annual event, starting next May.