CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Amidst a nationwide recall of Jif peanut butter products due to Salmonella contamination, questions have emerged as to which peanut butter jars and containers are among those that contain contaminated peanut butter.

The CDC has confirmed 14 illnesses across 12 states in connection to this recall, one of which is in Illinois. Two people were hospitalized as a result of their illness. The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District has confirmed that some of the contaminated peanut butter was sold locally.

The recall involves several products, which are listed below:

Description UPC JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025516 JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025537 JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024705 JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024706 JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150007565 JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL 5150008026 JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE 5150008051 JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE 5150008058 JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE 5150021889 JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE 5150024114 JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024130 JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO 5150024136 JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024137 JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK 5150024143 JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024163 JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024170 JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK 5150024174 JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024177 JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY 5150024182 JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024191 JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024307 JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024321 JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024322 JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024331 JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK 5150024404 JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150024540 JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH 5150024545 JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH 5150024545 JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH 5150024572 JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH 5150024572 JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024769 JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024776 JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025499 JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025516 JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025518 JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER 5150025530 JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025537 JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150025542 JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025565 JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025574 JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY 5150025578 JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150072001 JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150072002 JIF TO GO 8 PACK 250 GRAM CREAMY 5150075007 JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150041418 JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT 5150092100 JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024705 JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024177 Courtesy of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration

The UPC can be found next to or beneath the barcode.

To determine whether the peanut butter inside these products is contaminated, people should look at the lot code, which is listed alongside the best-if-used-by date. The FDA said the peanut butter inside the container is contaminated if the following two criteria are met:

The first four numbers of the lot code are between 1274 and 2140

AND the fifth, sixth and seventh numbers are 425

People who find contaminated peanut butter in their pantry is recommended to wash and sanitize surfaces and utensils that could have touched the peanut butter and dispose of the peanut butter without eating or serving any more of it. The peanut butter should be disposed off immediately without eating or serving any more of it. The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said people who purchased contaminated peanut butter should be able to return it for a refund.

People who ate Jif peanut butter and have symptoms of salmonellosis are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider. They may also report their symptoms to Jif online or by calling 800-828-9980.