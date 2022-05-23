CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Amidst a nationwide recall of Jif peanut butter products due to Salmonella contamination, questions have emerged as to which peanut butter jars and containers are among those that contain contaminated peanut butter.

The CDC has confirmed 14 illnesses across 12 states in connection to this recall, one of which is in Illinois. Two people were hospitalized as a result of their illness. The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District has confirmed that some of the contaminated peanut butter was sold locally.

The recall involves several products, which are listed below:

DescriptionUPC
JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER5150025516
JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER5150025537
JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK5150024705
JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK5150024706
JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER5150007565
JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL5150008026
JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE5150008051
JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE5150008058
JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE5150021889
JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE5150024114
JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO5150024130
JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO5150024136
JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO5150024137
JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK5150024143
JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER5150024163
JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO5150024170
JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK5150024174
JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER5150024177
JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY5150024182
JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER5150024191
JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO5150024307
JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER5150024321
JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER5150024322
JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER5150024331
JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK5150024404
JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER5150024540
JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH5150024545
JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH5150024572
JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK5150024769
JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK5150024776
JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER5150025499
JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER5150025516
JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER5150025518
JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER5150025530
JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER5150025537
JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK5150025542
JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER5150025565
JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER5150025574
JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY5150025578
JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER5150072001
JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER5150072002
JIF TO GO 8 PACK 250 GRAM CREAMY5150075007
JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER5150041418
JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT5150092100
Courtesy of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration

The UPC can be found next to or beneath the barcode.

To determine whether the peanut butter inside these products is contaminated, people should look at the lot code, which is listed alongside the best-if-used-by date. The FDA said the peanut butter inside the container is contaminated if the following two criteria are met:

  • The first four numbers of the lot code are between 1274 and 2140
  • AND the fifth, sixth and seventh numbers are 425

People who find contaminated peanut butter in their pantry is recommended to wash and sanitize surfaces and utensils that could have touched the peanut butter and dispose of the peanut butter without eating or serving any more of it. The peanut butter should be disposed off immediately without eating or serving any more of it. The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said people who purchased contaminated peanut butter should be able to return it for a refund.

People who ate Jif peanut butter and have symptoms of salmonellosis are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider. They may also report their symptoms to Jif online or by calling 800-828-9980.