CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Amidst a nationwide recall of Jif peanut butter products due to Salmonella contamination, questions have emerged as to which peanut butter jars and containers are among those that contain contaminated peanut butter.
The CDC has confirmed 14 illnesses across 12 states in connection to this recall, one of which is in Illinois. Two people were hospitalized as a result of their illness. The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District has confirmed that some of the contaminated peanut butter was sold locally.
The recall involves several products, which are listed below:
|Description
|UPC
|JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025516
|JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025537
|JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150024705
|JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150024706
|JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150007565
|JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL
|5150008026
|JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
|5150008051
|JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
|5150008058
|JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE
|5150021889
|JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE
|5150024114
|JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024130
|JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO
|5150024136
|JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024137
|JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
|5150024143
|JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024163
|JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024170
|JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
|5150024174
|JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024177
|JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY
|5150024182
|JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024191
|JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024307
|JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024321
|JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024322
|JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024331
|JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK
|5150024404
|JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024540
|JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH
|5150024545
|JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH
|5150024572
|JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150024769
|JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150024776
|JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025499
|JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025518
|JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025530
|JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150025542
|JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025565
|JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025574
|JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY
|5150025578
|JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150072001
|JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150072002
|JIF TO GO 8 PACK 250 GRAM CREAMY
|5150075007
|JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
|5150041418
|JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT
|5150092100
The UPC can be found next to or beneath the barcode.
To determine whether the peanut butter inside these products is contaminated, people should look at the lot code, which is listed alongside the best-if-used-by date. The FDA said the peanut butter inside the container is contaminated if the following two criteria are met:
- The first four numbers of the lot code are between 1274 and 2140
- AND the fifth, sixth and seventh numbers are 425
People who find contaminated peanut butter in their pantry is recommended to wash and sanitize surfaces and utensils that could have touched the peanut butter and dispose of the peanut butter without eating or serving any more of it. The peanut butter should be disposed off immediately without eating or serving any more of it. The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said people who purchased contaminated peanut butter should be able to return it for a refund.
People who ate Jif peanut butter and have symptoms of salmonellosis are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider. They may also report their symptoms to Jif online or by calling 800-828-9980.