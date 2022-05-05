CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In honor of Mother’s Day, we are re-airing the stories of when I found my birth mother ten years ago. The year before that, in 2011, the law changed in Illinois that let thousands of people who are adopted see their original birth certificate. Thousands took advantage of it, including me.

My journey first started at an orphanage in Chicago. Five weeks after I was born, the Roscoes took me home. We were your typical suburban family. There were holidays, vacations, and birthdays, but we also celebrated adoption days.

I asked my mom how she came up with that idea.

“I don’t know. It was special,” she told me. “The birthday was fine but I wasn’t there for your birthday. We thought we would celebrate the day you came into our lives.”

I was happy and never felt like life was missing something. But in the back of my mind, I always wondered, ‘Where did I get my brown hair, blue eyes and type-A personality?'”

I had the chance to fill in the blanks with the new law. I got my birth certificate and saw my birth mother’s name for the first time. An internet search and one call led me to her phone number.

It was amazingly easy. The moment I had pictured for years was here. I went into the conference room at work not knowing what I was going to say. I took a breath, dialed and a woman answered.

I said, “Are you Leslie Parro?”

“Yes,” she answered.

“I think I might be related to you.”

“How?”

“Did you have a baby on April 3, 1971?”

“Yes.”

“I’m pretty sure you’re my mom.”

There was silence.

“It’s like I lost my breath,” she said. “I mean it was like I just sucked in all the air in the whole house because I’ve always wanted that day to come and here it is and I was unprepared for it. I just didn’t know what else to say.”

I was stunned too. At that moment, we both just started sobbing. I think it was probably thirty seconds before either of us could say anything. I finally got out the words I had wanted to say for decades.

“I just wanted you to know you made the right decision and a good decision and I had a good life and that was the first thing that I wanted to say was thank you for making that decision and it couldn’t have been easy,” I told her.

“For 41 years, the most important thing on my mind about you was exactly that,” she responded. “When you said you had a good life, that was all my prayers. That’s what I wanted. That you would have that life.”

I asked her about having to make the decision to give your child over to someone else. Her answer was something I can imagine all birth mothers feel.

“It’s the hardest thing a mom would ever do, but if you love a child, which I did for nine months. I would talk to you,” she said. “I had no life to give you. So in a way, it was an easy decision. I didn’t have a future that I could provide for you. I could love you but you can’t get by on just that. It was important to do that for you. And to me that was my way of showing you I loved you.”

It was the greatest gift that she could have given me.