CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Thousands of visitors flocked to Champaign-Urbana last week to celebrate the 2023 University of Illinois graduation and its graduates.

One of those people was Grammy-award-winning singer Jennifer Hudson. She had lunch at Neil Street Blues with some family and friends and a U of I graduate.

Owner Gayle Stacks said this isn’t the first time a Hollywood star has visited her restaurant. However, she said it was a surreal moment for her and her guests to see the singer walk in and eat.

Starks said out of respect for Hudson, they didn’t take pictures of her, and let her enjoy her time.

“You can imagine it was quite amazing when we got a phone call asking if we can accommodate a party of 15 that included Jennifer Hudson so needless to say we went through all sorts of hoops to try to accommodate,” Starks said. “We were very happy when it was truly Jennifer Hudson.”

Starks said the singer was very nice, gave her a hug, and enjoyed their food. She said she is looking for the next actor or big star to stop by the restaurant.

Starks also hopes this will boost her restaurant’s popularity and bring in more tourists this summer.