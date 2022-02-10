Following meeting with Bloomington's 'top cop' no new answers were given

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A grieving mother is still searching for answers from police six months after her son’s death and disappearance.

Carmen Bolden-Day, mother of Illinois State University graduate student, Jelani Day, said she met with Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington Thursday about her son’s case.

Bolden-Day said it’s a meeting she’s been trying to schedule for months, and even spoke to the city council about in January.

At Thursday’s meeting, Bolden-Day said all the chief told her was that her son’s case is still active and is not yet classified as a cold case.

“I did not get a lot from the meeting. I was told Bloomington (police) is not the lead, but they are participating in the Jelani Day Joint Taskforce,” Bolden-Day said.

That task force consists of the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, Peru Police Department, Bloomington Police Department, Illinois State Police, and the F.B.I.

However, police have not specifically said how each agency is directly involved or to what extent.

Jelani Day went missing in Bloomington this past August. He was last seen alive at the Beyond/Hello Cannabis Store off Veteran’s Parkway on Aug. 25. However, a few weeks later, his car, clothes, and eventually his body were recovered in La Salle County.

In October, the La Salle County coroner revealed Day’s cause of death as drowning, but, Bolden-Day believes her son was killed.

Police have not said how or why Jelani ended up in the river and have not ruled out foul play.

“I have been seeking answers for my son, I am seeking justice for my son. I do not have those answers, I have a bunch of nothing,” Bolden-Day said. “They’re telling me that they’re doing one thing and then they’re doing the same thing eight weeks later, it’s the same stuff all the time. They put out a search warrant on Oct. 27, and on Jan. 5 they’re telling me they put out that same search warrant again. Things don’t make sense, and they don’t add up.”

Bolden-Day told WMBD again on Thursday that her hope is the F.B.I. takes over as the lead investigators in the case.

“I do need for an agency that appears to give that attention and those resources to non-people of color; they look for them, they find answers and find out what happened to them,” Bolden-Day said. “So yes, I would hope that this same agency would extend that same opportunity to myself in this case with Jelani so that I can get those same answers and closure.”

Bolden-Day said she wants to know what Bloomington Police did within the first month of Jelani’s disappearance.

“They came to me with a bunch of numbers and nothing adds up. They say they have this many hours of video footage, well it’s been six months. They say they’ve done footwork, well when did this occur, I wanted to know from the Bloomington Police Department what they did within those first 30 days,” Bolden-Day said. “It’s not my intention or goal to bash the police, that’s not what this is about. It’s about doing their job effectively and giving the due diligence that my son deserves, my family deserves.”

Bloomington Police Department declined to interview about the meeting.

Through a spokesperson they sent WMBD a statement that reads: