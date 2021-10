related stories Memorial service to be held for Jelani Day

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A celebration of life for Jelani Day will be held on Saturday at noon in the Danville High School auditorium at 202 East Fairchild Street.

The public is invited. The celebration will not be streamed.

Officials said Jelani always took pride in his appearance so to honor that standard, his family has requested that no t-shirts of any kind be worn to the service. Flowers can be sent to Leek and Son’s funeral home located at 304 East Williams Street.