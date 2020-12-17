JCPenney to close Cross County Mall location

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with JCPenney said the company is closing several of their stores, including one in Mattoon.
The store in the Cross County Mall is expected to close in spring of next year. This comes as the retail company announced plans to close up to 200 stores as they go through financial restructuring.
While store closure decisions are never easy, our store optimization strategy is intended to better position JCPenney to drive sustainable, profitable growth. We will continue to operate the majority of our stores and our flagship store, jcp.com, to ensure our valued customers continue to have access to the products and brands they need and want.JCPenney Company Blog