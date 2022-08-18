Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has agreed to attend two exclusive prime-time debates hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. in October.

Republican nominee Darren Bailey has not yet confirmed he will participate.

The first “Your Local Election Headquarters: Illinois Governor Debate” will take place on October 4 at Braden Auditorium on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal.

The second debate will be on October 18 at WGN-TV studios in Chicago.

If both candidates agree to the debates, it will air on at least seven Nexstar television stations serving the state, including WCIA 3.