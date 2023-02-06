SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois farmer was appointed to the Illinois General Assembly over the weekend.

Rep. Jason Bunting (R-Emington) was sworn in Saturday as the State Representative of the 106th District. He replaces Tom Bennett, who was sworn into a senate seat to fill in for Jason Barrickman.

The 106th House District comprises of Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, LaSalle, Livingston, McLean, and Will Counties.

Bunting says he is honored to serve as the representative for the district.

“As farmers and small business owners, my family has seen firsthand how bad policies from Springfield have hurt the business climate in Illinois and have driven families and job creators away,” Bunting said. “I promise to work tirelessly to bring the conservative values of the residents of this district to Springfield.”

Bunting is a Livingston County Board member and a regional director for the Illinois Corn Growers Association. He previously worked as the Broughton Township Highway Commissioner and the Livingston County Farm Bureau President.