Jarling’s now offering nationwide shipping

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Here’s a way to help a local business – Jarling’s Custard Cup is now offering nationwide shipping on it’s products, even its cold fudge.

You can pick among quarts, cookies, sundaes and pies. They ship Tuesdays and you can get your package on Thursday.

“We’ve been thinking of this for a very long time now and we thought there’s no better time to do this than now. It’s just something we need to do for everybody,” says Manager Ashlee Rhodes

