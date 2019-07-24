Japan House expansion just shy of goal

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Japan House on campus is one step closer to doubling its space. Thanks to recent donations, it’s closing the gap on its more than $3 million expansion.

It would add a 6,200 square foot annex to the building. It could be used for a variety of things. Space right now is used for everything from tea times to office space and classrooms.

Because of space limitations, the space they work with has to be rearranged all the time. Doubling the size of the space would help avoid the hassle.

Japan House has been in the community for 20-years. The director says they’ve been wanting to grow for about five. The expansion would add a permanent classroom, more office space and a cafe. It would also help make what they have more accessible.

The idea started with Professor Shozo-Sato. He’s the originator of the initial Japan House on Lincoln Avenue. His brother-in-law gave $2 million to the annex. Mr. Sato and his wife gave about $800,000. They still need donations to close the gap. The hope is for the annex to open in fall 2021.