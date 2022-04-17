URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The cherry blossoms at the japan house are a sight to see. They bring in people from far away.

Education Associate at the Japan House Diana Liao said, “People from all over the midwest come to see them because cherry blossom trees are not native to Illinois.”

The Japan house has 50 trees that were gifted from Japan in 2008. When they bloom you have to enjoy them while they last because it is dependent on how the weather is. The Japanese culture has a special celebration for the booming of flowers.

“In Japan, they have a pastime called hanami which means flower viewing. As you can see there are just so many people here to celebrate hanami. It’s a pastime that’s been celebrated for 100’s of years in Japan and we’re lucky we can celebrate it here in America as well,” said Liao.

The coming and going of the flowers hold special significants in life.

Liao said, “They come up one day and then if there is a strong wind or some rain they start blowing away, that in and of itself is reflective of our life. We come and go things always come and go and we should be accepting of that”