Japan House Bazaar offers unique items

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Annual Japan House Bazaar gathers unique items and accessories from people around the world and sell them at the event for members of the community.

All are encouraged to renew and refresh their household by giving the items purchased at the Bazaar a new life in their home.

The event focuses on the “4 R’s”, reduce, reuse, recycle, and respect.

In addition to treasures and items imported from Japan, the Japan House Interns have been working hard to create handmade crafts for sale.

Many items at the bazaar are Asian or Asian-inspired, but there are other cultures from across the globe that will be represented.

“There’s so many different objects to look at, from all different places. We get things from estate sales, we get things from people that travel all over the world. and so these items are really nothing you’ve ever seen before, most of them. A lot of them are curiosities. There’s things you might have to take a second to look at and come back and think ‘what is that even for?'” says Michael Darin, who is the Education and Experience Coordinator at the Japan House.

Just a few items you will find:

Asian pottery

Household goods

imported items

Kimonos

Origami

Handmade Intern crafts

Antiques

Scrolls

Books

Prints

Matcha tea and tea equipment

Clothing

Collectibles

Jewelry

All proceeds go to support the Japan House Internship Program.

That program is an integral part of the day to day functions at Japan House, as well as serving as student ambassadors for the University.

Annual Japan House Bazaar

2000 South Lincoln Avenue

Sunday, December 15 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.