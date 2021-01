MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)--Gaby Venatta had an idea she hoped would make a difference. "I was checking on Facebook one day and some friends of mine were asking for donations for what they were calling period packs, and I thought what a great idea. I said we probably have a need for that here in Mahomet," said Venatta. She posted the idea on Facebook saying she was looking for donations, things like tampons, makeup bags, leggings, and underwear to put together packs for students.

"People just started purchasing items. I was getting boxes everyday. My mailman probably thinks something is going on, but it is. It's something great," said Venatta.