DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The James Millikin Homestead is hosting a special open house next Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in conjunction with History of the Heartland’s Historic Preservation Week.

The open house will begin with the opportunity to take photos with several vintage Model A and Model T cars.

There will also be a display about banking in Decatur from the James Millikin Collection. The public will be able to tour the Homestead while learning about Millikin’s life and the family’s contributions to the community.

The first 25 attendees will receive a limited-edition commemorative coin from the History of the Heartland. The coin is the first of an annual series of limited edition commemorative coins, and this year it features the Walrus Manufacturing building.