DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Park District announced on Monday that a big-name country artist is coming to the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in September.

Jake Owen is slated to perform September 1 at 7:00 p.m.

Owen has had nine songs appear at number-one on the Billboard Country Airplay charts, including both “Made For you” and “I was Jack (You were Diane).”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. at www.devonamphitheater.com.