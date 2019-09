URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A correctional officer and an inmate were sent to the hospital after the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate tried to overtake the officer.

It happened at the Champaign County Jail on Wednesday evening.

The sheriff said the inmate made the attempt while he was leaving his cell. The two struggled until the inmate was placed back under control. Both are expected to be okay.

The sheriff’s office has asked Illinois State Police to investigate.