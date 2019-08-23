Jail employee arrested for sex crimes

BENTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials announce the arrest of Chet Shaffer.

Shaffer was arrested on three counts of Official Misconduct, two counts of Custodial Sexual Misconduct and two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault.

Investigators say on Friday, August 15, 2019, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding allegations of sexual assault against Shaffer.

Police says he is a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office jail employee. As a result he was placed on administrative leave.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office requested the Illinois State Police investigate the allegations. The investigation resulted in charges against Shaffer and his arrest on August 22, 2019. Shaffer was able to post 10% of the $100,000.00 bond, and was released.

The Illinois State Police, in conjunction with Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Appellate Prosecutor’s Office, continues to investigate.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Illinois State Police- Zone 7 Investigations at (618) 542-2171.