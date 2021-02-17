Jacksonville School District makes changes to address natural gas crisis

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Jacksonville School District 117 officials said they are making some changes for the remainder of the week in response to the nation’s natural gas crisis.

“These are being done to both decrease potentially excessive penalties for increased usage and to do our part to help a national conservation effort during this crisis,” said District officials in a Facebook post.

They said they will keep their K-12 buildings operating for the rest of the week, but there will be some changes made that will remain in effect through Sunday.

The first is that all non-K-12 buildings will be closed for the rest of the week. That includes the central office, Early Years, Crossroads Learning Center and the Bowl, officials said.

The staff at closed buildings will stay at home. They will be available through email or other communication. “I know that Mrs. English is working with her staff on how best to serve the Early Years students,” said Superintendent Steve Ptacek.

Also, K-12 buildings will run normal hours. Building temperatures will be lowered by 1-2 degrees. Students are asked to dress in layers. “If a building becomes too cold, we will respond and increase the heat,” said officials. “This is especially the case with our elementary students. Our JMS and JHS students are older, more adaptable, and they leave earlier.”

Additionally, all sporting events at the Bowl will be moved to the middle school. “This includes tonight’s JHS girls’ basketball game, Friday night’s JHS boys’ basketball game, and all JMS events. All restrictions that have been enacted due to COVID will remain.”

The community walking program at the Bowl will not be offered for the rest of the week.

“This event will further solidify 2020-2021 as being an incredibly challenging and unique school year,” said Ptacek. “Thank you for your understanding during this crisis, and for the constant support that has made our successful year possible.”