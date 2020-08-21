Jacksonville School District dedicated to keeping students in-person

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Jacksonville School District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek said the District is “committed to keeping students in-person as much as possible.”

Ptacek released a statement following a series of meetings, including one with the Morgan County Health Department. He said these meetings came as several central Illinois schools moved their instruction to fully remote.

He said the District will open on Monday with in-person instruction. “We are preparing for the reality that, at any time, we might have to move to full-remote instruction based on the inability to provide services.” He continued to say future decisions on moving to full-remote will be made on a site-by-site basis.

“For example, if we do not have enough staff to provide services at one school, or even one grade level, this does not mandate the entire school or district moving to full-remote.” He stated a loss of district-wide personnel such as bus drivers, cafeteria works or custodians could require district-wide, full-remote learning.

Per the District’s Reopening Plan, they are offering families the choice between remote and in-person. Those who are learning remotely will have a packet-based model for the first week of instruction, stated Ptacek.

“Special Education is actively working to establish IEP modifications for our remote learners. This unique and challenging experience will require extra time to complete.”