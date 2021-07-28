Jacksonville Police: No one hurt after shots fired

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Jacksonville Police said they are investigating after they received multiple reports of shots fired Tuesday night.

In a news release, Lieutenant Doug Thompson said officers received the calls around 9:15 p.m.. They later found out there were “at least two separate crime scenes.”

No one was hurt, according to Thompson, but there was some property damage.

Officers do believe these incidents were connected.

If you know anything about these crimes, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 243-7300 or the Jacksonville Police Department.