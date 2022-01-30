Jacksonville Police: Man arrested in weekend shooting investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Jacksonville Police said that a man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left another man hurt.

Officers said that at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, they received a shots fired report originating from the area of Beesley Avenue and Farrell Street. Responding officers discovered a man lying in the road at that intersection. The victim was taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital and was later transferred to an area trauma center. His condition is currently unknown.

Investigating officers identified 61-year-old Robert White of Jacksonville as a suspect in the shooting and arrested him. White was taken to the Morgan County Detention Facility and is being held there pending a bond hearing.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department.