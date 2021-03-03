Jacksonville Police arrest man in connection to home invasion

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Jacksonville Police said a man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a Monday home invasion.

In a news release, officers said 41-year-old Eric McCormick, of Manchester, was arrested around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The invasion happened in the early hours of Monday morning. Officers have not yet commented on if anyone was hurt during the incident.

Police are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Jacksonville Police Investigations at (217) 243-7300.