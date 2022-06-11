JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — On Friday, at around 11:57 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was arrested in an area on Jordan Street after a person told police they saw the boy pointed a weapon at someone.

The 15-year-old was also accused of involving in a shooting that occurred on May 28 on East Wolcott Street. He was taken into custody and is currently being detained at a Juvenile Detention Facility.

Both incidents are under investigation.

Anyone with information, regarding these cases, is encouraged to call the Jacksonville Police Department (217) 479-4630 or Crime Stoppers at (217)243-7300.