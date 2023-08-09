JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Jacksonville Memorial Hospital will be closing its transitional care unit (TCU) next month.

The reduction in care is a result of hundreds of layoffs across the entire Memorial Health System. The organization has hospitals in Springfield, Taylorville, Jacksonville, Lincoln and Decatur.

All patients will stay at the TCU, which is meant to help people go from an intense stay at a hospital to getting ready to go home, until they can be safely discharged. Memorial Health officials say it shouldn’t disrupt the care patients receive.

A spokesperson for Memorial Health said in a statement, “This decision was based on our need to focus resources on our core mission, particularly services that are not available elsewhere in Morgan County. The Jacksonville community has multiple resources offering similar types of transitional healthcare services, and JMH will continue to assist patients and families in finding appropriate post-discharge care.”

About 20 percent of those impacted by the layoffs were those working in leadership positions. That decrease represents about five percent of Memorial Health’s total salary and benefits.

“The cuts that they made are difficult, and I’m sure very difficult for the families impacted,” Ryan McCrady, the president and CEO of the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance, said. “What we hope is that the short term adjustments allow their long term fiscal future to be good, and that we keep them around in our community for a long time.”

Memorial Health said the decision to lay off workers is a result of national economic trends hurting the healthcare industry.

In a statement, Ed Curtis, the president and CEO of Memorial Health, said, “This is a difficult decision that was made after careful analysis and implementation of other cost-saving measures. Memorial Health is not immune to national trends, such as rising cost of supplies and equipment, high cost of temporary labor and shifting trends in payer reimbursements.”

The problem Memorial Health is facing is not an isolated one. Rather, it’s an issue that McCrady said is impacting health care organizations across the country.

“Nationally, health care organizations like Memorial Health are being negatively impacted post pandemic because of rapidly rising costs, particularly on their labor,” McCrady said. “But their business model is such that they depend on reimbursement rates and those reimbursement rates are not adjusting as quickly as the costs are.”

Despite many being out of a job, McCrady is hopeful that people who were laid off will find work in the industry.

“The good news about working in the healthcare industry is there’s still a tremendous demand for those skill sets and so I feel that the opportunities for those individuals to reemploy are good in our community,” McCrady said.

Memorial Health says the Jacksonville TCU will close by Sept. 30. People who work there can apply for other jobs within the system.