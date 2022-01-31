Jacksonville Memorial Hospital opens new expansion

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A new, 36,000-square-foot addition to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital is now open for use after being completed two weeks ago.

The new addition is attached to the north side of an existing 70,700-square-foot building. Memorial Health said the addition will be occupied by Springfield Clinic, and the opening will allow more Springfield Clinic specialists to visit Jacksonville and see patients.

“This project strengthens the commitment of Jacksonville Memorial Hospital and Memorial Health to increase access to local health care for our surrounding communities in Morgan, Cass, Greene, Scott and Brown counties,” said Dr. Scott Boston, president and CEO of Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.