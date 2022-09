SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Jacksonville was found dead in his car Wednesday morning.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the 42-year-old man was found near the Lost Bridge Trail near Interstate 55. Allmon pronounced the man deceased at the scene at 8:45am.

The coroner will perform an autopsy Thursday. The incident is being investigated by State Police as well as the Sangamon County Coroner.