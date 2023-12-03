JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said a Jacksonville man was arrested on Sunday and accused of setting fire to a garage.

Just after 6:30 a.m., a Jacksonville Police officer smelled something burning while outside the Police Department building. Authorities searched the area and found a heavy garage fire in the area of North Church Street and West Lafayette Avenue. Jacksonville PD was assisted by the Illinois State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Morgan County State’s Attorney in their subsequent investigation.

Dustin J. Jones, 39, was identified as a suspect by officials. He was taken into custody at his nearby residence and charged with arson. Jones is currently in the Morgan County Detention Facility awaiting a courtroom hearing.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300 or the Jacksonville Police Department.