Jacksonville Health Center closes

A clinic in Jacksonville designed for people who don’t have health insurance or those on Medicaid shut its doors today.

The stay at home order led to a huge decrease in patients coming in, so now the center will only be seeing patients through telehealth options, like video chats.

Central Counties Health Center have multiple centers across central Illinois, and they all hope to serve one mission.

“Our mission is to provide access to primary healthcare to anybody who walks through our doors,” Heather Burton, CEO of Health Centers Illinois said. “Regardless of any socioeconomic barriers including ability to pay or insurance staus.”

But now, the centers patients will have to drive 45 minutes to Springfield if they want to see one of the center’s doctors in person.

The Jacksonville branch closed its doors today, furloughing some of its employees in the process, because there weren’t enough people coming in. But the center still plans on doing what they can to serve their patients remotely.

“We’re able to talk to our patients face to face. Its the doctor they are familiar with,” Burton said. “They are able to talk to their patients. Find our whats going on, talk them throuhg whatever they need to talk to, and refill medications.”

Governor Pritzker was surprised when he heard the health center was closing, citing federal relief funding that just came in, but that funding can only be used for Coronavirus related expenses, and not accounting for day to day costs the center was racking up. He encouraged any furloughed employee to join the fight in other parts of the stat

“Any of the folks who were working at a health center and were no longer working there, because that center closed,” Pritzker said. “We need them elsewhere, we need them at another facility, trust me.”

Burton said she has no issue with furloughed employees applying to work elsewhere, and since the closure is temporary, they would be welcomed back when the center eventually reopens.

“This is temporary.” Burton said. “We are still here for the community. We are still here for all those people. If you need us, just call us, and we will work out a way to see you. “