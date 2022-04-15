DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a special day for many people. Especially baseball players and fans. Friday is Jackie Robinson day.

Jackie Robinson actually played a game in the now, Danville Dans stadium just months after his start in the major leagues.

April 15th 1947, 75 years ago he debuted in the MLB. He was the first baseball player who broke the color barrier in the league.

Then two months later, Robinson and his team came and played the Danville Dans, who were then, the Danville Dodgers.

They said it was a packed house when the Brooklyn Dodgers came to town. 6,000 fans filled the historic stadium to watch the game. A game people with the Danville Dans will never forget.

“It’s a way to let the local community and the local fans know that Jackie Robinson was more than just a major league player. They came to town, the Brooklyn Dodgers came to town, and they were part of a historic event that happened in our community,” Tom Ficke, with the Dans, said.

Even though Robinson and the Brooklyn Dodgers beat Danville 14 to 7 all those years ago, it’s a day that will live in the hearts and minds of the city and the stadium.

If you go to the stadium, you’ll see several things commemorating the day. Even the road in front of the stadium was renamed honorary Jackie Robinson way.

While we look back on this day with excitement and admiration. All those years ago, Robinson faced tremendous racial discrimination throughout his career from fans and players, and he still fought for equality on and off the field.