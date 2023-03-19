SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — A sweet treat is making the cold weather more bearable for some.

The Sidney Dairy Barn is officially open for the season. It’s the first spring opening since its change of ownership. But that didn’t stop any regulars from rolling in. Customers of all ages were bundled up in line waiting to place their ice cream orders.

“Dairy Barn is the most amazing place to get ice cream,” said young Carson as she waited in line.

“I live about thirty miles from here. We make a regular trip during the summer. I’ve been waiting all winter so we can come back,” said Lana Sandstrom.

The Dairy Barn will be open Friday – Sunday, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. throughout the spring.