“It’s the biggest space telescope:” U of I research team to discover more space mysteries from new data

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A U of I graduate student and his team will very soon be the first few people to get their hands on data coming from the biggest space telescope in human history…

Kedar Phadke has been studying and working for the Department of Astronomy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign since 2016.

Phadke and his research team are very excited about the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) on Dec. 25. They are looking forward to using the data sent from this telescope to study space in ways that it has never been done before. JWST can look through dust clouds better than previous space telescopes.

Phadke will use the telescope to study a galaxy and its components. He will look into how many stars are out there and how much dust it has.

Phadke said the launch of JWST means a lot to the astronomy community because they have been looking forward to it for a long time. This process has been in the making for more than two decades.

“When I was a kid, the concept of this telescope was proposed,” said Phadke. “And now when I’m a Ph.D. student, it is going to launch.”