GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Blue Star Café was one business shut down because of that fire leaving many without a lunch spot. Now the cherished Gibson City restaurant is back open less than a month after the fire and word of the re-opening quickly refilled the restaurant tables.

It’s located on Sangamon Avenue in the old El Rodeo building. The owners say that even though their restaurant wasn’t touched by the fire, the water damage was enough to make it unrecoverable.

They quickly found a new location to serve the community they say supported them so much. They say it was the customers who kept them on track for a quick opening by coming in every day to check on the progress. From the looks of how packed the parking lot was today, the wait was well worth it.

“It’s special. I’ll be honest with you, it felt great, you know, today, seeing everybody here. Well, I didn’t really get to see everybody,” David Rodriguez, owner. “I was in the back working, but it just felt great, you know? We were busy all day. And that just kind of proves what I’ve been saying all along that we have the community support.”

He says the new location is three times the space of their previous building, but this location will only be temporary.

Now that the fire-damaged buildings are being condemned, he’s hoping they can rebuild bigger and better downtown.