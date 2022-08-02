RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – A fight broke out at a Rantoul hotel Monday that left one woman dead and another in custody. Rantoul police arrested 27-year-old Khydijah Brazell in connection to the incident. She was charged with murder.

First Heritage Inn front desk manager Diana Day doesn’t believe any of the hotel staff saw anything. All she heard was the two women got into a disagreement and fought.

Rantoul police are asking the same question – why did this happen? They were called to Carle Foundation Hospital just after noon Monday for a battery victim. Shelby Rix was pronounced dead shortly after. Police said she was involved in a fight with another woman at the hotel.

Even though Day wasn’t there when violence broke out, she said she has a personal connection to the tragedy.

“I personally knew the person who passed. It’s sad. It’s not something you want to hear. It’s crazy, really,” Day said.

She said when a coworker told her the police were called, she brushed it off at first. She said the police are called there “often.” But she was shocked to hear the details when she showed up for her next shift.

Police say even though they’ve already made an arrest, they’re still investigating how things unfolded Monday.