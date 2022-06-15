CHAMPAIGN, Il. (WCIA) — American consumers are paying more at the pump and grocery store, which is trickling down, making things like buying a house more expensive too. That is because inflation is at a 40-year high.

Paul Ruedi, CEO of Ruedi Wealth Management, said for the first time since 1994, the federal government raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percent to help curb inflation.

“It’s tough out there,” Ruedi said. “It’s probably going to be tougher for another year, but I see a light at the end of the tunnel.”

He said it will be harder for people who are trying to borrow money from the bank. But since inflation has been high for a while, consumers have already felt most of what we would be feeling from higher interest rates. Ruedi says the biggest blow will be to people trying to buy their first or second home.

“Just in the last week alone, we’ve seen mortgage rates go up three-quarters of a percent nationally,” Ruedi said. “That’s a pretty big increase, but now let’s talk about the real increase. I got a mortgage refinanced last year at 2.75 percent interest fixed for 30 years. If I went out to get that mortgage today, it would probably be 6.25 percent.”

Ruedi said people who are relying more on their credit cards due to inflation need to pay their bills on time to avoid harsher fees. He added that most people with car loans have fixed rates, so there should be an added layer of security there.

He recommended anyone wanting to rearrange their finances speak to a trustworthy financial advisor to help them make the best decision to save.

Ruedi suspects it will be a tough year for many, but believes things will return with some sense of normalcy.