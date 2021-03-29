‘It’s OK to not be OK’: Chatham Police remind community about walk-in mental health clinic

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chatham Police Department said there is a walk-in mental health clinic that is open to the public.

“The events of the last 12 months have taken a toll on everyone, and the need for mental health services has skyrocketed,” said officers in a Facebook post.

Memorial Medical Center is trying to meet that need by opening the “Living Room,” according to police. The “Living Room” allows guests to get support from peers and mental health experts in a safe and calm environment. When they arrive, guests answer a few questions and then are paired with a peer counselor.

Not only does the “Living Room” offer a space for people to talk about what is on their minds, but counselors are able to get you connected to other services. Those include connections to healthcare, food/housing resources and access to internet.

Mental health is very important to keep an eye on and there is no stigma in anyone admitting that they could use a little help right now. It’s OK to not be OK. Chatham Police Department

The “Living Room” is located a Memorial Behavioral Health, 710 N. Eighth Street in Springfield. It is open for anyone over 18 years old from 12-8 p.m., Monday – Friday.

Additionally, services are not just bound to the center. Memorial Behavioral Health also launched an emotional support hotline. If you need help, call (217) 588-5509. The hotline is available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m..

“If you or anyone you know is struggling or having a hard time right now, know that you are not alone,” said officers. “There is help available, please plug into these local resources. Mental health is very important to keep an eye on and there is no stigma in anyone admitting that they could use a little help right now. It’s Ok to not be OK.”