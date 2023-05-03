URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — People are being encouraged to shop local for National Small Business Week.

In Downtown Urbana, one boutique owner said she’s lucky to have made it through the challenges of the pandemic and now, she’s getting ready to celebrate her store’s 10th anniversary.

Milea Hayes, Bohemia’s owner, said she always loves meeting new people in her store when they come in from near and far.

“It is really important because it keeps the community connected,” Hayes said. “They’re buying from somebody that’s local. It’s like a family.”

In her store, Hayes focuses on supporting other local artists and sells jewelry, home goods and clothing from others with Central Illinois roots.

Darius White, the economic development coordinator for Urbana, said by shopping at stores like her’s, it pushes the whole community forward.

“For every dollar that stays in town, that doesn’t only help the businesses stay open, but it cycles through from them being a part of the community being more active in the community, supporting that family,” White said. “Usually they’ll be patronizing the next business”

As the weather gets warmer, White is expecting the number of people shopping in Urbana’s downtown area to increase as well.