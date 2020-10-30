It’s National Cat Day!

NATIONAL (WCIA) — Thursday was National Cat Day and people across central Illinois were celebrating their cats. Here are some pictures of their feline friends.
Cats have many quirks, and a common on is the love of bags.
And for some cats, it is the box that catches their attention, or the toilet paper roll.
And then there are leaves. Stephanie Johnson said snapped a picture of her cats watching leaves.
The fall can be intriguing for cats. Here are seasonal pictures of some kitties.
But the love of a feline is always in season.
And sometimes, our love can just be exhausting for our kitties.
But we love them! Happy National Cat Day!