It’s National Cat Day!

NATIONAL (WCIA) — Thursday was National Cat Day and people across central Illinois were celebrating their cats. Here are some pictures of their feline friends.

Cats have many quirks, and a common on is the love of bags.

Kathy Hintz Wakefield said Clippy loves bags.

Lisa Lough Sopel shows off her friend’s pretty cat.

And for some cats, it is the box that catches their attention, or the toilet paper roll.

Dave said you should always keep your cats organized. Here is Gandalf the Grey, Kora and Lucifer

Photo Courtesy: Melody York

And then there are leaves. Stephanie Johnson said snapped a picture of her cats watching leaves.

The fall can be intriguing for cats. Here are seasonal pictures of some kitties.

Photo Courtesy: Donna Kern Zerrusen

Photo Courtesy: Heather Robinson Gobert

Photo Courtesy: Stephanie Johnson

But the love of a feline is always in season.

Photo Courtesy: Jess Alliss

Katelyn shared a photo of Benny

Laura Hauersperger shared a photo of Olive

Here’s Chewy! Photo Courtesy: Megan Wible

Marcia Roberts Gill snapped this photo of Harley

A lovely family photo. Here is Roxy, Slappy and Gabby.



Patti Probus Heavilin shared photos of Derby Cat (Left) and Harley Cat (Right).

And sometimes, our love can just be exhausting for our kitties.

Photo Courtesy: Dani Swigart

Roxy’s owner said she needs a little snooze!

But we love them! Happy National Cat Day!