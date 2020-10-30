It’s National Cat Day!

News
Posted: / Updated:

NATIONAL (WCIA) — Thursday was National Cat Day and people across central Illinois were celebrating their cats. Here are some pictures of their feline friends.

Cats have many quirks, and a common on is the love of bags.

  • Kathy Hintz Wakefield said Clippy loves bags.
  • Lisa Lough Sopel shows off her friend’s pretty cat.

And for some cats, it is the box that catches their attention, or the toilet paper roll.

  • Dave said you should always keep your cats organized. Here is Gandalf the Grey, Kora and Lucifer
  • Photo Courtesy: Melody York

And then there are leaves. Stephanie Johnson said snapped a picture of her cats watching leaves.

The fall can be intriguing for cats. Here are seasonal pictures of some kitties.

  • Photo Courtesy: Donna Kern Zerrusen
  • Photo Courtesy: Heather Robinson Gobert
  • Photo Courtesy: Stephanie Johnson

But the love of a feline is always in season.

  • Photo Courtesy: Jess Alliss
  • Katelyn shared a photo of Benny
  • Laura Hauersperger shared a photo of Olive
  • Here’s Chewy! Photo Courtesy: Megan Wible
  • Marcia Roberts Gill snapped this photo of Harley
  • A lovely family photo. Here is Roxy, Slappy and Gabby.
Patti Probus Heavilin shared photos of Derby Cat (Left) and Harley Cat (Right).

And sometimes, our love can just be exhausting for our kitties.

  • Photo Courtesy: Dani Swigart
  • Roxy’s owner said she needs a little snooze!

But we love them! Happy National Cat Day!

  • Here is her highness, Princess Charlotte. Thanks for the photo, Ann Barnes!
  • Barbara Hunter shared this photo of her crew!
  • Clare Chambers shared this photo of her cat!
  • Photo Courtesy: Joann Wade
  • Photo Courtesy: Karen Wesch
  • Tracey Taylor shared this photo of Black Jack.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story