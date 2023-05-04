PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a small town, but Paxton’s Mayor Bill Ingold is proud to see what it has become over the past couple years.

“With the new streetlights, somebody said it looked like a Hallmark Village,” he said on The Morning Show, “and that’s what we wanted.”

It’s all part of the downtown revitalization project, including the new awnings and facades that adorn 16 businesses. The hope is to attract people to the town and see what is there to offer.

“We wanted people to have a reason to come to Paxton. We’re not blessed with a natural resource, so we want them to come here and visit Paxton and see our unique shops and services.”

He shared that a couple new businesses are coming to the city. Two of them are coffee shops Kino’s Coffee and La Cafeteria. There will also be a “regeneration” of an old restaurant formerly called The Humble Hog, which will now become Market Street Grill.

Ingold said there is also a new venue coming that will host concerts, including the Swine ‘N Dine Festival this fall. It’s an exciting event that according to Ingold, started 12 years ago with three guys cooking ribs in a garage.

This year will feature bands like Parmalee. Thousands of people will come from all over and fill the streets of Paxton while enjoying the atmosphere. “It just evolved into something unique.” Ingold said, reflecting on the event. “It’s almost like a homecoming kind of thing.”

While people are visiting the town, Ingold encourages people to stop by the clock tower. It was originally donated to the city in 1916. There people can learn about its rich history, which Ingold advocates for.

“I’m very willing to show it off and the workings of it for anybody who wants to see it.”