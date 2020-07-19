‘It’s like a fairy tale:’ Baker turns her passion into a career

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you’re trying to find ways to support local business owners in the food industry during the pandemic, look no further than the farmers markets across Central Illinois.

In Champaign, stands fill the Busy Bank parking lot every Tuesday from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. One of those belongs to Sugga Shaii’s Sweets. And as it turns out, the origin story is as sweet as the desserts she sells.

“My first meal I ever made was some cheesy rice and some fried bologna,” Shaii Smith recalls. “My mom had worked a long shift and she was too tired to cook anything, but me and my sisters were hungry. We were starving. So I made my first meal, then and there.”

And Smith hasn’t stopped cooking and baking since, learning at her mother and grandmother’s side, and consuming as much of Emeril Lagasse’s lessons as possible growing up.

“It just grew from there,” Smith says. “That love of seeing someone happy with something you made or baked, it just lights up my day.”

She would bake for loved ones who urged her to start a business. So, she began selling to friends. Word spread, and her business grew. Fast forward to today: Sugga Shaii’s Sweets not only takes dessert and wedding cake orders, but also can be found at the Champaign Farmers Market.







Smith describes it as a “fairy tale coming to life.”

Her specialty is cupcake in a jar, with various flavors sold every week. You can also find cookies, cakes, pies and candies at her stand.

Smith’s son has sat with his mom each week throughout the spring and summer because of COVID-19. She says seeing her work firsthand has given him a new appreciation for what she’s done to pursue her dreams.

“In life, you’ve got to put everything out there,” Smith says. You’ve gotta give it your all. You’ve gotta take one step out there on faith and you’ve got to believe in your product. If you believe in your product and you’re putting something out there that’s great, people will follow.”

