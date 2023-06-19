DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Decatur police believe at least eight recent burglaries were committed by the same man. That suspect is now behind bars, bringing his crime spree that spanned four days to an end.

Decatur police say 24-year-old Demarco Ford was behind a handful of burglaries beginning on Thursday.

Chief Shane Brandel shared this timeline:

June 15: Asia House, 3074 N Water

June 17: Vacant building at 2975 N Water, Papa Johns at 3082 N Main

June 18 (early morning): Annie’s Nail Spa (3160 N. Water), Athletico Physical Therapy (3004 N. Water), Supercuts (3008 N Water), H&R Block (3006 N Water), Tasty’s (1510 E Pershing)

June 18 (late at night): The Brass Horn at 108 E. Prairie, Raupp’s Shoes at 139 N. Water (Attempt), Tournesol at 134 N. Merchant St.

“Got a phone call around 11 o’clock from the police department that there had been some burglaries downtown and our store was one of them,” The Brass Horn salesman Zack Stroud said.

Stroud says a burglar broke into the store late at night, emptied the cash register, grabbed a backpack and left.

“Our front door was broken in and glass shattered. We had a few things stolen but nothing major,” Stroud said.

The Brass Horn was one of three Decatur businesses targeted that night alone, and it was among eight total that day. Earlier, Tasty’s Chicago Grill was hit.

“We’re a family owned business. We’ve been in the city for some time right now. And it’s just unfortunate that these things happen,” Tasty’s owner Mike Naser said.

Naser says the suspect broke through a window and took the entire cash register – which was worth more than the money inside it.

“Hopefully this will alert other people to take more precautions in securing their establishments,” Naser said.

“By the time we got down here, apparently there had been somebody arrested,” Stroud recalled.

Police say patterns and suspect descriptions led them to one man – Demarco Ford – who they say was spotted in the act by an unnamed 9-1-1 caller.

“Lo and behold one of our items was on them so hopefully we’ll get that back,” Stroud said.

Decatur police say there was a brief chase before Ford was arrested. Later, officers linked the seven break-ins and one attempt from that day to several others on the city’s north side from days prior using evidence they discovered in the location where Ford was living.

“We’re just glad everything worked out the way it did and he’s off the street,” Stroud said.

When it was time to open the next day, both The Brass Horn and Tasty’s were back in business.

“Boarded up for a couple hours, and we have B&B Glass here in Decatur. They just came down and took care of it for us very fast,” Stroud said.

Police are commending everyone who played a role in Demarco Ford’s arrest, including the witness who reported the crime in progress. They say Ford is facing seven counts of burglary and one count of resisting a peace officer.