PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The mayor of Paxton is putting action behind his words after a park was vandalized. It happened in the restrooms at Pell Park last week. He said the damage is so significant it’s requiring extra money and time to fix.

“It’s frustrating when you try to improve something and then somebody just tears it up,” said Bill Ingold, mayor of Paxton.

Ingold didn’t expect his park upgrade plans to be delayed because of vandalism.

“We wanted to update the park toys. So, we’ve been setting money aside and this year we were able to order it. It takes 31 weeks for the toys to come in. So, we’ve been waiting a while,” said Ingold.

Now he has to wait even longer. A new playground set was ordered to go in Bixby Park. The equipment came in this week, but instead of putting it together, city workers now have to get the bathroom back in working order.

“The vandalism was really kind of heartbreaking,” said McKinley Morgan, a mother at the park with her daughter.

“They broke the paper towel dispensers off the wall, they took the paper towel down, actually put them down the toilet, flushed it enough to where they plugged it up,” said Ingold.

He said it is so bad the city’s pressure washer didn’t work.

“Then there’s some other stuff that I don’t even want to talk about. It’s just disgusting what goes on in there,” said Ingold.

Now, they have to either find an industrial-strength washer or dig the area and install new sewer lines.

Mayor Ingold’s frustration isn’t only because of the repair. It’s also because of the perception it gives families who visit the parks.

“They’re just learning language and they’re seeing letters and they’re trying to put it together. And I don’t think that’s appropriate because they’re learning things they shouldn’t be,” said Ingold.

Now the mayor is focused on catching troublemakers in the act. He’s added a new camera above the vandalized bathroom and he’s bringing additional lights to help make areas with other cameras more visible.

“There’s no reason why you would want to do something like this. I can’t think of a good reason,” he said.

Mayor Ingold said he’s cracking down on any vandalism caught on camera. Before, he’d just have the teens fix what they destroyed. Now he said as the acts become more serious so will the punishments.