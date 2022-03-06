CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) – For many Americans watching the conflict in Ukraine, it feels half a world away. But to some… Those images hit a lot closer to home.

U of I grad Julia Minkevitch starts and ends every day by watching the news in both English and Ukrainian.

“It’s just videos of like – missile strikes, civilians getting hurt, children dying, civilians dying, people taking like shelter underneath train stations… it’s just awful,” she said.

Her grandmother lives in Ternopil, near Ukraine’s western border with Poland. Russia’s invasion hasn’t hit that region as hard as other major cities like Kiev.

“If I worry, I worry her. She’s already shaking all day. So we just try to be, you know, strong for her.”

If tensions escalate, she’ll be forced to leave behind everything she knows – including the memory of her late husband.

“The memory of him is around and she’s just not ready to let it go. She’s not ready to leave.”

Minkevitch said here in Illinois, the rest of her family is worried and heartbroken. But they’re raising money and donations for supplies to send back to their second home.

“If you send it [information] out and you have a lot of Ukrainian friends in the community, everyone is donating.”

She said the rest of her friends in Ukraine fled Kiev, and they’re safe in Poland now. If things get worse, her family will be working to get her grandmother across the border too.

“It’s a sad time, and especially being here. I know a lot of people who are going to Ukraine either to fight or they’re going to work… we’re doing whatever we can do.”

She said there are a number of organizations accepting donations, like: UMANA, MEEST, the Ukrainian Cultural Center, Razom for Ukraine, UNICEF and more.