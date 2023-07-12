ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA)– It’s been one year since two Assumption teens were killed in a crash, two others were also hurt.

On July 12, 2022, Keegan Virden was debating if he wanted to go to summer weight lifting for football.

“I have a lot of guilt, because I let Keegan go,” said Joni Virden, Keegan’s mother.

His mom dropped him off at his best friend, Conner Rowcliff’s house and the boys got ready to leave.

“Our last time with him was when he left home that morning,” said Denise Rowcliff, Conner’s mother.

Then, Denise Rowcliff heard a familiar sound; her husbands fire department pager going off, calling for someone to be airlifted after a crash.

“It was just like a spell cast over me or something I felt like I couldn’t function,” said Rowcliff.

She didn’t know if it was her son, but her mom instinct was telling her otherwise. At the same time, Virden’s husband was calling her.

“All I heard was Keegan accident Highway,” said Virden.

Both mothers raced to Route 51 to figure out what was going on.

“I arrived on the scene to my son laying in the road ditch laying unresponsive,” said Virden.

“I had to stand there and watch them get everyone out of the car before they got Conner out,” said Rowcliff.

Both of their sons were airlifted to the hospital.

“My only child, I went through a lot of years of infertility, found out I was expecting at Washington University and that’s where I had to say goodbye,” said Rowcliff.

“We waited I sat by his bed, I pleaded with him to wake up, I pleaded with God to not take him,” said Virden.

The last year has been a blur; both moms hoping their sons will come home, playing sports again, and struggling with the daily reminders that they are gone.

“Who took him and I say girls you know he’s up with Jesus, well when do we get to see him, when Jesus comes to get us,” said Virden.

And the anger they feel has been a constant companion.

“In the accident report that we received it didn’t have the correct breaks,” said Virden.

“And it flat out said in the reconstruction report it was out of service,” said Rowcliff.

While they take time to heal, they visit their boys every day.

“I talk to him for a little bit, I tell him to have a good day and to keep watching over me and my family and I go to work,” said Virden.

And they are thankful they can lean on each other.

“We’re just working to keep Conner and Keegan’s memory alive,” said Rowcliff.

Virden says there were at least four other crashes at the same spot after the boys died and Rowcliff says a friend died there in 2018.

Assumption’s mayor Derek Page has also promised to help make that intersection safer. He says he is in constant communication to get a J-Turn put in place, just like one that recently went up in Macon.

Page says it’s not a matter of if, but when. Last August, he says IDOT told him it could take 18-24 months to get things going.

“If we go by the 18th month from then, then we’re looking at December for the process to start,” said Page. “The last update I got was that an engineering firm with IDOT was designing it, that was in February.”

We reached out to IDOT to get an update. A representative says:

“Short term improvements made in 2022 included increasing the size of the intersection warning signs on US 51, adding warning flashers to the intersection warning signs, extending the limits of the 55mph speed zone 1400’ further to the north, and upsizing and repainting some of the pavement markings. IDOT is also considering a J-Turn as an alternate intersection design, continues to meet with local officials, and anticipates a public meeting on the J-Turn plan later this year.” Paul Wappel

Public Information Officer

Page says IDOT will be paying for the J-Turn using public safety road money.