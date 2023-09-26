CHAMPAIGN, Il. (WCIA) – The 10th annual C-U Oktoberfest is ready to kick off this weekend in downtown Champaign. Organizer, and Vice President of the Developmental Services Center in Champaign, Jodie Harmon came on The Morning Show to talk all about the event.

Proceeds from the event will be going to DCS, which is a non-profit organization supporting the needs of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Participating in Oktoberfest this weekend is Matt Briggs from Briggs Beer Company. He has been participating in it every year almost since its start in 2013.

“I remember when we were thinking about starting the brewery,” Riggs told Harmon, “I saw this event pop up, and I was like, ‘oh man, I hope we can be a part of that when we start up.'”

Having spent years living in Southern Germany with his wife, Carolyne Briggs, Matt wanted to bring the culture to the CU area where he was originally from.

“This time of year,” he said, “it’s always fun to reengage on that culture. The beer is a part of that but also the food. There will be food vendors and some German style music. And just enjoying cool evenings for a first time in a while.”

Activities start at 3 p.m. Saturday and will run until 10 p.m.